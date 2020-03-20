      Weather Alert

Kansas policy allows bars, restaurants to sell alcohol to go

Mar 20, 2020 @ 5:11pm

Kansas bars, breweries and restaurants with liquor licenses will be temporarily allowed to sell bottled beer and wine to-go during the pandemic as long as the beverages are opened before leaving the premises and sealed in a proper to-go bag.

After strict restrictions due to the coronavirus effectively ended dine-in service at most establishments, Debbi Beavers, director of Alcoholic Beverage Control, announced the new policy in a memo dated Wednesday, The Kansas City Star reported.

The policy applies to restaurants with liquor licenses, bars, clubs, farm wineries, micro-breweries, micro-distilleries and liquor stores.  Similar rules have been implemented in other states amid increasing restrictions to battle the virus.

Establishments must designate “to-go” parking spaces within 50 feet of the entrance; sales outside those 50 feet are prohibited.

Owners of A&M Management immediately updated their social media channels letting customers know they’ll be able to request a bottle of wine or a few beers with their to-go orders at Deano’s, Greystone and Oak & Pie, the three Wichita restaurants they’re trying to keep afloat.

Kansas rules are temporary and will continue “until further notice.”

