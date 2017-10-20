Kansas Policy Institute blog post sees outcomes as still negative for Kansas

A new blog post from Dave Trabert of the Kansas Policy Institute shows that according to Kansas Department of Education data, outcomes for students are still low in terms of college and career readiness.

Whether you look at the state assessment, which was the focus of today’s column, or the ACT or the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Kansas has had relatively low academic achievement for decades,” Trabert said.

The state average for 10th grade low income students is just 11 percent and a slight decline from 11.2 percent last year; 34.1 percent of those who aren’t low income are on track to be college and career ready in Math, which is a bit better than last year’s average of 33.6 percent. English Language Arts readiness for 10th graders declined for both groups; low income 10th graders declined from 17.8 percent to 16.5 percent and readiness for other students dropped from 42.3 percent to 39.8 percent.

“There isn’t a single solution,” Trabert said. “I can tell you what isn’t a solution, and that’s doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. We have seen spending increase in the billions. It’s been almost two billion since the last time the Supreme Court decided it wanted to intervene, and nothing has changed.”

The Kansas Supreme Court returned a decision earlier this month that appears to ask for more money from the Legislature to meet both adequacy and equity.

“Everyone in schools are doing their level best,” said Trabert. “For whatever reason, what we have done to this point has produced these results. We look at the data. We look at the spending increases that are well above inflation and say that just doing the same thing isn’t going to produce any marginal differences in outcomes.”

The state assessment has four performance levels. According to the blog post, students in Level 1 are below grade level. Level 2 is for students considered at grade level but not on track to be college and career ready because they still need some remedial training. College and career readiness is reflected in Levels 3 and 4, for students who don’t need remedial training and are on track to be college and career ready, according to the post. The Department of Education varies their wording slightly, saying that Level 2 students have a basic knowledge in the subject area.