Kansas Policy Institute President Advocates For Government Efficiency

The President of the Kansas Policy Institute believes that property taxes are going up much more quickly than they should in the state. Dave Trabert said that 82 of the state’s 105 counties have doubled property taxes in the last 20 years.

“It’s not that the other counties went down,” said Trabert. “It was just that they had very large increases in most counties. It is very widespread. There are small counties in Kansas, Allen County for example, Mitchell County, where property tax increases went up by a multiple of ten or more times the growth rate in population and inflation combined.

Trabert calls that the very picture of a tax burden increase. So, what can people do to let their elected officials know how it’s affecting them? They can go to KansasBetterTogether.com.

“People can go there and tell us their story,” said Trabert. “What are the kinds of things, whether it’s the pressure they are feeling from the increased tax burden or some of the ideas they have for making government more efficient and effective.”

Trabert believes that keeping government efficient is important to the long-term viability of Kansas, and everything must be looked at.

“It’s got to be done across the board,” said Trabert. “It’s especially critical in some of the smaller parts of the state where these kinds of tax burdens can hasten the depopulation of rural America.”

Though Trabert didn’t advocate for something as broad as fewer Kansas counties, he did suggest that different levels of government should collaborate where it could allow fewer people to be required to provide the same services. Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas unified their government back in 1997.