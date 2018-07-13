Kansas Policy Institute President believes Legislature should ‘resist’ court mandate on school funding

The President of the Kansas Policy Institute believes the Kansas Supreme Court has been inconsistent with itself when it comes to deciding on school funding.

“Looking at the actions of this Supreme Court, it’s like playing board games with young children,” said Dave Trabert. “The rule maker keeps changing the rules so the rule maker can win. In 1994, the Kansas Supreme Court said that suitable provision for finance doesn’t refer to a level of funding. If it doesn’t refer to a level of funding, then courts can’t be telling legislators how much to spend.”

Trabert says the current court created the notion of adequacy, which does not appear in the Constitution.

“In 2014, their initial ruling on Gannon said that it wasn’t about base state aid,” said Trabert. “They set a new test. It was based on using all funding and being reasonably accounted. That was with a more conservative legislature. Now, we have a more liberal legislature and they changed their own rules again. Now, they’re back to base state aid is all they want to focus on and any reference to achievement is about their contention that spending more money causes outcomes to improve and that’s never, ever been true.”

Trabert supports the idea of a Constitutional amendment to stop the litigation cycle, but he believes there is more resistance the Legislature can provide, if it chooses to.

“The first thing that this Legislature should do and any Legislature, is simply thank the Supreme Court for any opinion that says you need to spend more money,” said Trabert. “They don’t have the authority to do that. You take your lead from the Supreme Court and you resist. You do not spend more money, you do what a Legislature believes is

appropriate.”

Trabert believes that even if the Legislature gives the schools and the court what they want this session, it’s only a matter of time before they sue again and try to use the WestEd study as justification for it.