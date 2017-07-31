Kansas Policy Institute President outlines where state could have saved before tax increase

The leader of a Kansas free market think tank is pushing back against the narrative that the tax increases that were passed by the 2017 Kansas Legislature were inevitable and that no one proposed anywhere to cut.

“One of the big ones was school district cash reserves,” said Kansas Policy Institute President Dave Trabert. “By our calculations, it was almost $200 million that could have been used to reduce state aid for one year. That’s just following the Alvarez and Marsal recommendation of putting some kind of a reasonable cap on the percentage of funds that each district should hold.”

Alvarez and Marsal recommending setting maximum reserves at 15 percent.

“Dozens of districts consistently demonstrate that they can do it between 5 and 10 percent,” said Trabert. “It’s always been that way.”

State agencies and school districts also could save state dollars by requiring their employees to contribute more to their insurance plans.

“If state employees paid at the national average of what government and private sector employees pay toward their health care, and the last time we ran these numbers was 2015, it would have saved a little over $40 million a year for taxpayers,” said Trabert.

State employees have a well bargained agreement through their union.

“State employees, especially those who just buy single coverage are practically getting their insurance coverage for free,” said Trabert. “There’s a very, very, tiny contribution of roughly just 5 percent, where, on the national average, that’s around 20 percent.”

The agreement has not been renegotiated with the union since an agreement was signed in 2010. The agreement has a self-renewing clause that has applied every year since then. The state or the union would need to notify the other party by July 1 of the calendar year prior to expiration if they wished to renegotiate.

Trabert hopes that performance-based budgeting will show where more efficiencies can be found going forward.

“We have 27 percent more state employees per capita than the national average,” said Trabert. “Everywhere you look, the indication is, we could do this for a better price. The only thing that has been lacking is the political will.”

If further budgeting changes are not made, the state will still have trouble balancing its books beyond 2020, and that’s leaving aside any potential decision by the Kansas Supreme Court regarding school funding that may cost more.