Kansas Policy Institute President: Time to ‘Giddy Up’ on School Finance

The President of the Kansas Policy Institute says its time to focus on school funding now that the Gannon adequacy decision has been released.

“The message we see is telling legislators, put a formula together,” said Dave Trabert. “Follow our ruling. Make it reasonably calculated to produce the desired outcomes, meeting the Rose standards.”

Trabert says that focus has not been there in at least one chamber.

“The formula discussions have been very slow,” said Trabert. “They’ve been nonexistent in the Senate, because Senate President Susan Wagle won’t allow them to proceed. Larry Campbell in the House has been holding hearings and is trying to put something together, but the clock’s ticking.”

Trabert says it’s important to build a new formula, not put more money into the old one, because that would not satisfy the court.

“That old formula, and the block grants, didn’t have anything reasonably calculated about them,” said Trabert. “We have to start all over. That, I think, is what the court was basically saying today. C’mon guys. Giddy up.”

Is there enough time to get to a reasonably calculated solution by the end of the fiscal year?

“You can arrive at a reasonable calculation,” said Trabert. “Senator Steve Abrams and Representative Ron Highland did it a year ago. They introduced HB 2741 last March that had a formula based on reasonable calculation.”

Abrams is no longer in the Senate. Highland is still working on the idea in the House, however.

“Representative Highland introduced a slightly different version of that same bill last month, and that one was heard already in the House K-12 budget committee,” said Trabert. “The mechanism has already been, at least one, has been designed. There is a template. There can be things that can be changed. There’s a lot of different assumptions, but it can be done. We already have a framework to start with.”

The Kansas Legislature returns from turnaround break on Monday.