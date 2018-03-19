Kansas political leaders urge Trump not to scrap NAFTA

Political and industrial trade group leaders in Kansas are urging President Donald Trump not to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement, fearing that doing so would hurt major Kansas export industries like agriculture and aviation.

The Trump administration has been in talks with Canada and Mexico to renegotiate NAFTA, a deal Trump once called “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere” during the 2016 campaign.

KCUR reports that Republican Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer supports the negotiations, but is among those who wrote to Trump earlier this month in support of maintaining NAFTA.

Canada and Mexico are key destinations for farm products grown in Kansas. A state official says agriculture and aviation in 2016 accounted for more than half the dollar value of Kansas’ exports.