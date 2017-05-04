Kansas political scientist sees risk in Yoder vote for AHCA

The vote on the American Health Care Act included all four Republican Kansas Representatives as yes votes, but a University of Kansas political scientist believes the vote may have been more politically risky for Third District Representative Kevin Yoder, as his district actually voted for Hillary Clinton in the last Presidential election.

“With this particular bill, different members are going to have different calculations on that,” said Patrick Miller. “If we look at the number of people in the district who now have health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act, or the number of people affected by the pre-existing conditions or the mandatory coverage clauses. For Kevin Yoder, he needs to be aware of just what the party agenda is doing to the public mood.”

Miller did remind us that the bill clearing the House does not make it law.

“The Senate is a whole other animal from the House,” said Miller. “In the House, if you’re a back bencher, like Kevin Yoder is, if you’re a back bench member, you don’t have a lot of influence to really shape the bill, unless you manage to bring amendments to the floor, which can be a challenging process. In the Senate, every Senator has an incredible amount of leverage.”

Some of that leverage comes through the filibuster, as well.

“Barring a procedural maneuver, this could be subject to a filibuster,” said Miller. “Then there will have to be a conference committee with negotiation between the House and Senate and then come back to the different chambers.”

The biggest issue is that now Yoder and the other members of the Kansas delegation are on record as being for healthcare reform, and that vote can be used to raise money for their opponents or in direct mail pieces or ads as part of a 2018 campaign. The bill passed the House by just a four vote margin 217-213.