Kansas Population Grows; State Keeps Congressional Seats
Kansas saw its population grow 3% from 2010 to 2020, and the state will keep its four U.S. House seats.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the state had 2,937,880 residents in its most recent, once-a-decade population count.
That was 84,762 more than the 2010 census figure.
The state’s population growth over the decade was less than the national figure of 7.4%.
Even without the loss of a congressional seat, the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature and Democratic Governor Laura Kelly face a contentious battle next year over adjusting political boundaries.
Legislators hope to redraw the Third Congressional District.
The First District of western and central Kansas is likely to expand.
Ninety of the state’s 105 counties have been losing population, while northeast Kansas has seen the most robust growth.
Legislative seats also are expected to shift from rural areas to northeast Kansas, and perhaps the Wichita area.