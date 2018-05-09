WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


87°F
Clear
Feels Like 87°
Winds WNW 14 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain87°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear91°
69°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear96°
72°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy97°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy91°
66°

Kansas priest allegedly stole more than $40,000 from church

by on May 9, 2018 at 3:37 PM (41 mins ago)

A Catholic priest in Johnson County is charged with stealing more than $40,000 from a parish where he was pastor.

Rev. Joseph Cramer is charged with felony theft and two counts of felony computer crime. Prosecutors say he stole the money from Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner between November 2015 and May 2016.

The Kansas City Star reports the 68-year-old Cramer was released on $5,000 bond Tuesday.

Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas officials said they contacted prosecutors last September. Cramer was placed on administrative leave and has resigned as pastor.

Court documents don’t say how the alleged crimes occurred or how the money was spent. But as a condition of his bond, Cramer was ordered to stay away from casinos.

Court records don’t name a lawyer for Cramer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.