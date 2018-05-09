Kansas priest allegedly stole more than $40,000 from church

A Catholic priest in Johnson County is charged with stealing more than $40,000 from a parish where he was pastor.

Rev. Joseph Cramer is charged with felony theft and two counts of felony computer crime. Prosecutors say he stole the money from Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner between November 2015 and May 2016.

The Kansas City Star reports the 68-year-old Cramer was released on $5,000 bond Tuesday.

Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas officials said they contacted prosecutors last September. Cramer was placed on administrative leave and has resigned as pastor.

Court documents don’t say how the alleged crimes occurred or how the money was spent. But as a condition of his bond, Cramer was ordered to stay away from casinos.

Court records don’t name a lawyer for Cramer.