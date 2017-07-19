WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


82°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 89°
Winds SSE 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear97°
78°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear101°
79°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
80°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy100°
77°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy93°
69°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

Kansas priest suspended as conduct probe unfolds

by on July 19, 2017 at 7:30 AM (2 hours ago)

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas says an associate pastor at two churches is suspended as state child-welfare workers and the archdiocese investigate his conduct, in one case involving a juvenile.

The archdiocese said Tuesday that Father Scott Kallal was suspended from public ministry duties after two sources accused him of “boundary violations.”

Archdiocese spokeswoman Anita McSorley declined to elaborate.

The archdiocese says Kallal’s suspension was announced last weekend during Masses at two churches he served – Overland Park’s Holy Spirit Church and St. Patrick Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families declined comment Tuesday,

Messages left with police in Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas, weren’t immediately returned.

Kallal does not have a listed telephone number and couldn’t be reached.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.