Kansas professor confirmed as state’s new U.S. attorney

The state’s solicitor general will become Kansas’ top federal prosecutor.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously confirmed Stephen McAllister’s nomination to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas.

McAllister, a University of Kansas law professor, was dean of the university’s law school from 2000 to 2005. He previously clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Bryon White and Clarence Thomas.

He was nominated in September by President Donald Trump. U.S. Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, both Kansas Republicans, praised McAllister’s nomination.

McAllister will succeed acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, who was appointed in 2016.