Kansas professor being deported now held in Hawaii

by on February 13, 2018 at 11:34 AM (5 hours ago)

Attorneys for a Kansas chemistry instructor who is fighting deportation to Bangladesh say he is currently being held at a Honolulu detention center.

Immigration officials put 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal on a flight to his native land on Monday before a federal immigration board issued a new stay of deportation.  Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law posted on its Facebook page that Jamal was taken off the plane when it stopped in Honolulu to refuel.  It was not immediately clear what happens next for Jamal, who has lived in Kansas for 30 years. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him at his home in Lawrence on January 24th. Jamal’s wife and three children are U.S. citizens.

