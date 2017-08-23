Kansas project up for national award

KDOT’s Johnson County Gateway Phase 2 project has been named one of the Top 12 national finalists in the 2017 America’s Transportation Awards competition.

“For Kansas, this is one of our first design-build projects,” said KDOT State Transportation Engineer Catherine Patrick. “It was a big project. It was a $288 million project and took care of a lot of congestion and transportation issues in the area of I435, I35 and K10 in Johnson County.”

Design-build is a method of project delivery in which one entity works under a single contract with the project owner to provide design and construction services, which is different than the typical design-bid-build methodology.

“We had the plans about 30 percent complete and hired the Gateway contractors to come in and do the project and got it done,” said Patrick. “We were very pleased with how it turned out. It was opened to traffic in December of 2016.”

Using the design build process saved considerable construction time.

“We think we were done about a year early on what it would take compared to a normal design-bid-build project,” said Patrick.

Kansans can vote for the project online.