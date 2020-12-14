Kansas Provides Hotel Rooms for Coronavirus Patients
Kansas residents who need a place to isolate themselves after being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19 may be able to stay for free in a hotel rented out by the state with help from the federal government.
The goal of the program is to provide people who have no other place to stay with an option, so they don’t spread the virus.
The state is operating hotels in the Kansas City area as well as in Liberal, Dodge City, Salina, Emporia and Lawrence.
Renting out an entire hotel costs roughly $3,000 a day at each site.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency helps pay for the rooms.
Since the program began in April, about 40 to 50 people a week have typically used the rooms statewide, but lately the occupancy rate has doubled.
The state pays for three meals a day, snacks and a laundry service for people staying in the hotels.
The rooms are sanitized after someone leaves.