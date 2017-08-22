Kansas PTAC and GoTopeka offer seminar for becoming a government contractor

The Kansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center and GoTopeka will be holding a basic training seminar on September 14th that deals with becoming a government contractor. Kansas PTAC has been assisting businesses in obtaining federal, state and local government contracts.

“The idea behind it is to help small businesses do work with the federal government,” said Kristi Dunn, SubCenter Director for Kansas PTAC. “Those big government contracts that everybody wants: that’s what we help them do.”

Kansas PTAC assistance for businesses comes in the forms of teaching, mentoring and coaching. The seminar on September 14th will be held at the Topeka Chamber of Commerce 2nd Floor Boardroom from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

”It will be on competing for government contracts and just a basic training course,” said Dunn. “Afterwards we’ll be available to help. We’ll just do one-on-one as well as talk to people and get them in the system.”

For more information, to register for services or seminars, go to www.kansasptac.org.