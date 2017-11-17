Kansas Public Transit Association members to get sex trafficking training from Kansas Attorney General’s office

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas Public Transit Association have formed a new partnership to raise awareness and work to combat human trafficking in Kansas.

“We really appreciate the leadership at the Public Transit Association engaging us on this,” said Schmidt. “We’ve partnered with a number of private sector groups to try to increase the number of eyes and ears that are trained around the state to spot kids and others who are trafficking victims and need assistance.”

As part of the new partnership, the attorney general’s office will train public transit operators and staff across the state on the signs of human trafficking and how to report it. The Topeka Metro will be the first transit authority trained next month.

“Drivers in public transit all over the state are a terrific partner in that endeavor,” said Schmidt. “We’re going to be training drivers as part of this partnership, bus drivers, public transit drivers, so they know what they’re seeing when they see it and who to call when they see it.”

Human trafficking is the criminal activity of holding another person for the purposes of exploitation through forced labor and sex trafficking.

“I suppose you might call it a sin as old as human nature, but the reality is, in the modern world, that it happens,” said Schmidt. “It happens frequently and it happens everywhere. Internationally, the trafficking of persons is widely considered one of the two largest criminal enterprises globally, along with the drug trade. It’s here in the United States. It’s in Kansas. We see it. We enforce against it. We deal with victims. Raising that awareness and having more people focused on it really helps, because it often hides right under our noses, right in front of us.”

The public can also assist by reporting suspicious activity to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center’s hotline at 888-373-7888 or by calling local law enforcement.