Kansas Rail Projects Funded

Aug 19, 2021 @ 8:21am

Ten projects were awarded more than $5.2 million as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program.

Six projects were awarded to shippers and four projects were awarded to short line railroads in nine counties across Kansas.

State funding for the individual projects ranges from $56,000 for the installation of new scales to nearly $2 million for siding expansion to increase railcar capacity and carloading capabilities.

All projects will result in less wear and tear on Kansas roadways and bridges.

State funding for the 10 projects will be enhanced by a 30% match from each recipient, meaning more than $7.4 million will be spent.

KDOT received 19 applications requesting more than $21 million in this second year of the three-year Short Line Rail Improvement Program.

