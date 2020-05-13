Kansas Ranks Low in Survey on Drug Problems
The personal finance site WalletHub released its report on “States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2020”, and Kansas did well.
The WalletHub study compares the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 22 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.
On a scale of “one” being the state with the biggest problems, and “25” being average, Kansas ranked 47th in Share of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month, 44th in Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month, and 42nd in Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita.
Other results include the state ranking 46th in Drug Arrests per Capita, 50th in Share of Adults Who Needed but Didn’t Receive Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year, and 42nd in Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People.
The study says Missouri is the state with the largest drug problem.
To view the entire study, you can click here.