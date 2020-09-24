Kansas ranks top 10 for utility costs
Do your utility bills seem a little high? There may be a reason for that, according to the results of a new study.
Researchers at the website Filterbuy analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey on owner-occupied housing units.
The researchers ranked states according to their respective median monthly utility costs, including electricity, gas, other heating fuels, water, and sewer.
The researchers also calculated median monthly utility costs as a percentage of total housing costs.
According to the data, the typical American family spends about $238 per month – or about 22 percent of total housing costs – on their utility bills.
In Kansas, the cost is about $269 – or almost 29% of total housing costs – per month.
That puts the state at seventh-highest in the nation.