Kansas Rated A Great State for Doctors
Say you’re just about to graduate from medical school. In what state are you going to set up your practice.
It turns out that, according to one study, you could do a lot worse than setting up shop in Kansas.
The consumer finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics.
The data sets ranged from the average annual wage of physicians, to hospitals per capita, to the cost of medical malpractice insurance.
The top state in the country was found to be Montana.
Minnesota came in at number two, followed by Idaho and Wisconsin.
At number five in the country – Kansas.
The state is ninth in projected physicians per capita by 2028, and ninth in hospitals per capita.
It’s also 16th in average annual wage of physicians, after adjusting for the cost of living.