Kansas Reacts to COVID-19 Surge

Officials in Kansas communities are battling a rise in COVID-19 cases by mandating masks for kids, issuing emergency orders, and requiring vaccines.
Douglas County leaders have approved a health order that will require children ages 2 to 12 to wear masks while in indoor public spaces.
The decision followed four hours of public comment that included jeering from a largely maskless crowd, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.
In the Wichita area, hospital status was changed to critical, The Wichita Eagle reports.
Shawnee County is again under a state of disaster emergency regarding COVID-19, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
In Hutchinson, 70% of staff is out in the treasury and tag departments, according to the Reno County treasurer.
Employees of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, will be required to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or take weekly tests under a new policy that takes effect September 6th.