Kansas Receives High-Speed Internet Grant

Kansas has received $83.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for projects that are expected to connect more than 21,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service, say federal officials.
The money for Kansas is part of ten billion dollars in funds for capital improvement projects for states, territories, and Native American tribal governments, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
The projects are supposed to allow them to monitor health, work, and education.
U.S. Representative Sharice Davids said 173,000 Kansas residents lack home broadband service, and 307,000 don’t have access to reliable internet service.
The money will be distributed through a competitive grant program overseen by the state Department of Commerce.
Entities eligible to apply for the broadband infrastructure program include internet service providers, political subdivisions, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations.