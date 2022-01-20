Kansas Redistricting Dance Begins

Republican legislators in Kansas are pursuing a redistricting proposal that would remove Democratic voters from the Kansas-City area swing district currently held by the state’s only Democratic member of Congress.
The plan also would move Lawrence into the sprawling and largely rural district covering western and central Kansas.
Democrats fear that new political boundaries will make it harder for Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids to win reelection in Kansas’ 3rd District, and are focused on keeping most of Johnson and Wyandotte counties together.
Democrats unveiled their own proposals, and both keep all of Wyandotte County in Davids’ district while splitting off western and southern Johnson County.
Under the Republican proposal, Davids would lose the northern half of Wyandotte County and pick up territory in three GOP-leaning counties.
It would put northern Wyandotte County into a redrawn 2nd District with Topeka and most of southeast Kansas.
Davids’ district is almost 58,000 residents over the ideal district population.