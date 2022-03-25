Kansas Redistricting Nearly Done

Kansas legislators are close to approving plans for new state House and Senate districts that have bipartisan support even though they’re expected to preserve Republican supermajorities.
The House added proposed boundaries for its members’ districts to a Senate-passed bill that revised senators’ districts.
House members passed the legislation, 112-9.
Legislative leaders plan to have House and Senate negotiators add a plan for new State Board of Education districts.
The package would then face an up-or-down vote in each chamber to send it to Governor Laura Kelly.
Lawmakers redraw the lines every 10 years to make districts as equal in population as possible after a decade of population shifts.
GOP Representatives Tatum Lee and Jim Minnix would share a district.
Top Republicans said declining population required western Kansas to lose a district, and it was fairest to put two freshmen together.
Lee argued it was retaliation for her clashing with GOP leaders.