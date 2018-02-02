WIBW News Now!

Kansas rejects repeal of concealed carry on college campuses

by on February 2, 2018 at 4:06 PM

Kansas lawmakers have rejected an effort to repeal a law that allows people to carry concealed firearms in most facilities at public colleges and universities in the state.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas House voted 53-69 against Democratic Rep. Barbara Ballard’s repeal amendment Thursday.  The House did vote to require students, faculty and staff carrying a concealed firearm on campus to receive gun safety training.  Lawmakers also voted to allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed weapons.  The previous age limit was 21.

Ballard says the law is making it difficult for higher education institutions in the state to attract new students to their campuses.  Opponents to the appeal argue that people have the constitutional right to bear arms for self-protection.

