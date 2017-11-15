WIBW News Now!

Kansas removing more children from homes with drug abuse

by on November 15, 2017 at 7:09 AM (2 hours ago)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas has seen a 42 percent increase over the past five years in the number of children removed from homes in which a parent is using drugs.

The state Department for Children and Families reported Tuesday that the number of cases in which a child was removed and substance abuse was a contributing factor grew to more than 1,850 during the fiscal year ending in June.

Five years ago, it was about 1,300.

The department reported the data amid questions from a legislative task force about why the number of children in foster care has grown steadily in recent years.

Some lawmakers see a potential tie between the increase and tougher rules for state cash assistance.

Department officials said the agency’s internal data does not suggest much of a link.

