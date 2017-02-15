Kansas Rep. Lynn Jenkins casts party line vote to block release of Trump’s tax returns

Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins joined fellow House Republicans on Tuesday to block a Democratic push to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The Associated Press reports that Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee were unsuccessful in their attempt to use a law passed in 1924 that allows the committee to review tax information.

Democrats tried to frame the issue as a matter of national security. They questioned whether Trump has any investments in Russia, but offered no proof.

The committee has legal authority to obtain confidential tax records from the IRS. The committee could then vote to make them public.

Trump has said numerous times since his presidential campaign that he would not release his tax records.

Jenkins sided with the other 22 GOP committee members in a straight party line vote to reject the Democrats’ efforts.

In a statement emailed to WIBW News Now, Jenkins’ spokesperson Michael Byerly said the 2nd District Congresswoman voted against the proposal because it would be “a slippery slope of targeting the tax returns of single individuals for public disclosure.”

“This powerful oversight tool should only be used to ensure that our tax code is being properly administered, Byerly stated on Jenkins’ behalf. “The Congresswoman believes the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is the main investigative committee, would be best to handle this particular issue.”

Byerly says Jenkins was not available for direct comment.

Texas Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett says Americans have a right to know if Trump has any, quote, “entanglements” with foreign countries. Doggett tweeted after the vote that the defeat of his proposal “undermines checks and balances.”

GOP Committee Chairman Kevin Brady of Texas said he would not let Democrats use the panel to go after a political rival, according to the Associated Press.