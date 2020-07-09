Kansas reporting 717 more confirmed cases of COVID-19
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 717 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Monday, an increase that brings the total to at least 17,618 cases.
The department on Wednesday also reported 282 COVID-19 deaths, up two since Monday.
Health and environment Secretary Lee Norman announced that Kansas is among the top 14 states in the country for the most rapid spread of the coronavirus, and in the top 14 states for having the least restrictions on activities.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people who have the virus have not been tested.