Kansas reports another bad spike in COVID-19-related deaths
Kansas has reported another bad week-long spike in COVID-19-related deaths and its total number of reported coronavirus cases rose past 26,000.
The state Department of Health and Environment said Monday that Kansas had another nine deaths since Friday to increase the total for the pandemic by 2.8% to 335.
The state had 28 new reported deaths during the seven days ending Monday, an average of 4.0 a day for a new high mark since June 1. The worst seven-day average since the pandemic began was 5.0 for the seven days ending April 13.
Kansas had an additional 1,063 reported coronavirus cases since Friday, up 4.2% to 26,172.