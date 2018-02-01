Kansas Republican party debate rules restrictive, says Washburn professor

The Kansas Republican Party released its debate rules earlier this week for the debate that will occur as part of its state convention on February 17, but only five of the candidates will be participating: Governor Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, Wink Hartman and Mark Hutton.

“It’s a very odd situation, to have so many candidates and yet, ironically, so relatively few debates,” said Washburn University political scientist Bob Beatty. “Actually, one would think with this many candidates, you need more debates. By definition, there’ll be less time per candidate at a given debate.”

Jim Barnett, who won the Republican nomination for Governor in 2006, will not be participating in the debate.

“The Republican Party is trying to control the debate process,” said Beatty. “Not just in terms of the number of debates and the logistics, but in actually telling questioners what types of questions they can ask. That’s a bridge too far for most and possibly all media outlets in the state of Kansas. If there’s a media outlet that agrees to this, I would ask them to sort of rethink, sort of, their mission statement.”

According to the party’s release, the debate will be carried on outlets in the Wichita/Hutchinson market, in Western Kansas and in Topeka and Kansas City on both TV and radio. Additionally, the debate can be viewed via live stream on the Kansas Republican Party’s Facebook page.

“When you look at the rules, I think there’s an argument being made that it helps Kris Kobach and Jeff Colyer,” said Beatty. “The rules the Party is talking about is that questions are supposed to be for all the candidates. There’s some pretty specific things going on with Kris Kobach and Jeff Colyer that I think audiences and the media would like to bring up in a debate.”

The moderator, along with a panel of Kansas industry leaders will pose issue-specific questions, and each candidate will be given two minutes to answer. If a candidate mentions another candidate on stage by name, that candidate will be given one minute for rebuttal.