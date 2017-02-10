Kansas Republicans tap state treasurer for 4th District special election

Kansas Republicans on Thursday met to pick their candidate for a special election to fill the vacant Fourth District Congressional seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Of the five contenders, Kansas State Treasurer Ron Estes emerged as the GOP nominee.

Estes received 66 out of 126 votes from 4th District Congressional Committee members. The two-term state treasurer and his wife were both delegates at Thursday’s convention. Estes was one of the Kansas electors who voted for President Donald Trump.

In a release, State Chair Kelly Arnold says Republicans “put their best foot forward” by nominating Estes and will stand in unison behind the candidate leading up to the nation’s first congressional election since Trump took office.

“Ron Estes will work hard to deliver the needed changes that we campaigned for this past election cycle,” Arnold stated in the release. “Changes like moving us towards economic freedom, and giving relief from regulations that have burdened our Kansas Farmers and Manufacturers.”

Republicans overwhelmingly backed Estes over Alan Cobb, Todd Tiahrt, George Bruce, and Joseph Ashby.

In an emailed response to Thursday night’s announcement, Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director Kerry Gooch called the move “predictable,” considering Estes’ support for Trump and close ties with Republican Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.

“Despite all of the empty promises Donald Trump – and now Ron Estes – are making to bring back jobs back to the 4th district, they are going to decimate the aviation and agriculture industries,” Gooch said. “Estes will be nothing more than a rubber stamp for a president whose administration is spiraling into controversy and chaos.”

Democrats will meet Saturday in Wichita to select their nominee.

The special election is set for April 11.