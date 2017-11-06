Kansas researchers turn tea leaves into green energy

Researchers at Pittsburg State University are trying to turn natural waste into green energy.

The Joplin Globe reports that an assistant professor of chemistry and a team of students are looking to transform waste such as green tea leaves into batteries.

The project aims to develop a suitable high-performance, lightweight and safe replacement for lithium batteries, which are commonly used to power cellphones,

computers and some cars. But researchers say the chemistry of lithium batteries make them more likely to catch fire under certain conditions because they contain a flammable electrolyte and are kept pressurized.

The team has created small batteries from tea leaves and bamboo.

Researchers are now focusing on creating a hybrid device that has the long-lasting power of a battery and the instant charge of a supercapacitor.