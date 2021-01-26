Kansas resident using lighter as flashlight sparks fire

A Hutchinson resident who used a lighter as a flashlight accidentally lit the underside of a bed, starting a fire that heavily damaged a house, fire officials said.
Firefighters responding to a call at 5:20 p.m. Sunday found heavy smoke and fire coming from a window on the front of the single-story home, the Hutchinson News reported.
The two adults and child who were in the home got out unharmed.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the room where it started, but the two-bedroom home sustained smoke and heat damage throughout, according to a news release.
The home is uninhabitable and Red Cross is helping the tenants.