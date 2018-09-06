Kansas residents affected by flooding in certain counties can get vehicle documents for free during next 30 days

Kansas residents affected by flooding in five counties this week can get replacement car titles and driver’s licenses for free during the next 30 days.

Kansas Division of Vehicles director David Harper said people whose documents were lost or damaged by floods in Riley, Jewell, Kingman, Marshall and Pratt counties can apply for replacement titles and registration receipts at the county treasurer’s offices.

People needing replacement driver’s licenses or identifications can go to any driver’s license office in the state with proof of residency in one of the five counties and receive a free replacement. The replacements will be available for 30 days.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer issued a state of disaster emergency Tuesday for the five counties affected by weekend flooding.