Kansas Residents Big on Fireworks
With Independence Day coming up, that means fireworks.
According to a national study, in Kansas, it means a LOT of fireworks.
The career website Zippia took the dollar amount of firework imports per state from the U.S. trade Census.
They divided that using population numbers from the US Census.
From there, they determined the states with most firework spending per capita.
Coming in at number one was Missouri; number two, Nebraska; and at number three in the nation in fireworks per person – Kansas.
The Sunflower State imports enough fireworks to give each resident 4.2 fireworks.
If that doesn’t sound like a lot to you, the study found that in 40 states, the number is 1 or less firework per person.
If you’re wondering who is at the other end of the scale, the bottom three were Georgia, Massachusetts, and – in last place – Delaware.