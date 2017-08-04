Kansas rolls out new federally compliant driver’s licenses

A new driver’s license design will put Kansas one step closer to being in compliance with the federal REAL ID Act.

The act was approved by Congress in 2005 and sets new rules for state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs.

Starting in October 2020, the Real ID cards will be required to board domestic flights and enter designated federal facilities.

State officials announced on Thursday that as of August 1, Kansas is now issuing the new, federally compliant licenses, three years ahead of schedule.

Kansas residents wanting a Real ID must bring their Social Security card, and a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate when renewing their current driver’s license.

Those documents will be scanned and stored in a database, according to Division of Vehicles Director Lisa Kaspar.

“As part of preparing for Real ID, one of the requirements is that we store documents,” Kaspar said. “We have been scanning documents since 2011. If someone has brought those documents in since 2011, they wouldn’t have to bring them in again; we’ve got record of that.”

Kaspar estimates the state currently has stored the required documentation from roughly 600,000 Kansas residents.

The federally compliant IDs will be marked with a gold star showing proof that the holder is legally in the United States.

Kaspar says Kansans can opt out of getting a Real ID if they don’t want to provide the required documents, but they will need a passport to board domestic flights.

Non-compliant IDs will be marked with “not for federal ID” in place of the gold star.

The decision to roll out the new driver’s licenses three years ahead of the 2020 deadline was made in order to take advantage of the state’s six-year renewal cycle.

“It’s important that we’re out in front of this with our Kansas consumers,” said Kansas Revenue Secretary Sam Williams. “We’ve all had that experience where you say, ‘No one ever told me about that,’ when, in reality, I was told about it lots of times I just didn’t pay attention. This is giving us plenty of time to attract the attention that we need to so that nobody is bummed out by this when they come to the driver’s license bureau.”

Division of Vehicles Director Lisa Kaspar says Kansas is currently in the middle of the current renewal cycle, meaning that nearly half of the state’s 2.5 million driver’s licenses will be up for renewal before the deadline.

Anyone who wants to replace their regular license with a Real ID outside of their renewal cycle will be charged an $8 fee to do so.

The new licenses feature a new design depicting different eras of the state’s history from pre-European arrival to modern times.

Kaspar says the redesigned licenses also include upgraded security features aimed at combating identity fraud. Those features include laser engraving, iridescent overlay, ultra-violet imaging and Williams’ signature.

Williams says there will not be any additional costs to the state involved with the Real ID rollout.

“We have contracts now for the people who provide our secured card for us and that service we already pay for allows us to add this additional service,” Williams said. “We are not, as many states have done, increasing our overhead to allow us to handle this. We are going to handle with this with the staff and systems we have. There’s not, at this time, any significant additional cost for us.”

Like regular driver’s licenses, Real IDs will be mailed to the license holder approximately 10 days after being purchased.