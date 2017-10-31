Kansas Rolls Pitt State in Exhibition Action 100-54

While not the first exhibition of the game of the season for the Kansas, it was the Allen Fieldhouse crowd’s first chance to see the new look Jayhawks in action. The fans didn’t leave disappointed, as KU cruised to a 100-54 win over the Pittsburg State Gorillas in exhibition play on Tuesday night.

As is the case with most exhibition contests Kansas plays, its Division II didn’t stand much of a chance, and that was clear from the outset. Transfer sophomore guard Malik Newman started the scoring with a nifty drive to the bucket for a finish at the rim. That bucket gave him the first two of his game-high 19 points.

In spite of a few sloppy minutes to end the first period, including a 14-1 run by Pittsburg State to cut a 30-point deficit down to 17, Kansas went into halftime with a 58-23 lead.

It was much of the same in the second half for KU, although the Jayhawks did suffer a blow when freshman forward Billy Preston was knocked to the floor while being called for a charge less than two minutes into the half. Despite losing Preston for the majority of the second half, KU rolled on with little resistance from the Gorillas. No personnel decision illustrated Kansas’ dominance more than coach Bill Self sending walk-on senior forward Clay Young onto the floor with over 12 minutes left in the game.

Along with Newman’s game high in points, senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk had an impressive outing, scoring 18 points on 6-13 shooting. Sophomore forward Udoka Azubuike led all players in rebounds with 14 as a part of his double-double on the evening.

Kansas has one more exhibition game on its schedule, a date with Fort Hays State on Nov. 7. Three days after that, the Jayhawks will open the regular season when they host Tennessee State on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.