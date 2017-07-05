Kansas Roofing Registration Act protects consumers

If your part of Kansas is hit by a hailstorm, it’s good to remember that there are laws in place to be sure that people looking to fix your roof do what they say they will do.

“About four years ago, the Legislature decided that there was such a problem in the fly-by-night part of the roofing industry that special regulation was required to protect homeowners and other consumers from these storm chasers who show up in a community after a hailstorm and try to make a quick buck and sometimes do shoddy work or no work and skip town with the money, said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.”

An Abilene contractor, Jesse Howard, is temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas after not responding to correspondence from the Attorney General’s office and not registering as a roofing contractor as required by the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

“As part of the registration process, we’re required to make sure that these roofers have things that are basic like liability insurance or appropriate bonds, that they carry worker’s comp on their employees, other things like that,” said Schmidt. “It doesn’t guarantee that every roofer who is registered will do good work and will treat homeowners right.”

The law does provide some accountability.

“It does increase the odds that, if there’s a problem after the fact, we can find the roofer and maybe try to make things right for the consumer or the homeowner. It’s an important requirement. We enforce it every day.”

The vast majority of roofers are following the law, but you can check before any work is done by going to InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.