WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


98°F
Clear
Feels Like 98°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm98°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm88°
66°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy92°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear96°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy95°
68°

Kansas school district sued for violating Equal Pay Act

by on August 6, 2018 at 4:51 PM (2 hours ago)

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued a Kansas school district alleging it paid a female principal less than it paid the man she had replaced and less than the man who succeeded her.

A complaint filed Monday in federal court in Kansas alleges Unified School District 245 Leroy-Gridley in Coffey County violated the Equal Pay Act.  It contends that in 2015 Julie Rosenquist was paid $45,000 a year as principal of Gridley Elementary and Southern Coffey County Middle School.  Her male predecessor was paid $50,000 a year paid for the same job.

When she complained about the unequal pay, she was paid $46,500 the next year.  The board hired a man for the job in 2017 at salary of $50,000.

The school district declined comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.