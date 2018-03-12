Kansas schools can be nominated for a DON’T QUIT Fitness Center through April 6

Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off 2018 by selecting the State of Kansas for its 2018 DON’T QUIT! fitness campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. The nomination process will run through Friday, April 6, 2018.

“This is a gift, it isn’t a grant,” said the Body by Jake pitchman. “Governments deal in grants. Santa Claus deals in gifts. There’s been some great articles written that Jake is Santa Claus with a 34-inch waist.”

Anyone can nominate a school by visiting www.natgovfit.org.

“We name the winners sometime May or June,” said Steinfeld. “We do the dedications in the middle of September through early October.”

Steinfeld will join Governor Jeff Colyer at as many of the events as the Governor can attend.

“It really is a great moment,” said Steinfeld. “The one thing that is the most important, this is not just about building bodies. It’s about building confidence and also self-esteem. When kids have confidence and self-esteem, they can achieve anything they want in their lives. This is a gift, quite frankly, that starts to give when we leave.”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Amerigroup Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all of the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The Foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.