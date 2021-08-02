Kansas Schools Face Mix of Recommendations and Mandates

Governor Laura Kelly is recommending that nearly everyone inside K-12 schools or riding school buses in Kansas be required to wear a mask, and Kansas State University will require masks in its buildings, whether people are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.
Kelly’s office issued updated guidance for elementary, middle, and high schools in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks tied to the more contagious delta variant.
She also is citing revised recommendations on masks from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor said decisions about masks will be left to the State Board of Education and local school boards.
Kelly last week also issued a mask mandate for state government workers and visitors to state buildings in most of Kansas’ 105 counties.
Kansas State announced its mandate for people to wear masks indoors when not alone.
Kansas State University enacted its mandate two days after the University of Kansas said it was recommending that everyone wear masks indoors.