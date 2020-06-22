Kansas Scrap Metal Dealers: Register Now
In 2015, the Kansas Legislature passed a scrap metal law in an attempt to reduce scrap metal theft in the state.
The Legislature suspended that law from 2017 to 2019 – but it’s back in force now, and that means scrap metal dealers need to get registered.
Under the provisions of the scrap metal law, every scrap metal dealer must obtain a registration certificate from the attorney general’s office in order to legally purchase scrap metal in Kansas.
The application form for scrap metal dealers is available on the attorney general’s website.
Once scrap metal dealers begin registering with the office, the website will also include a public directory of dealers whose registration certificates have been issued.
Beginning July 1, scrap metal dealers are also required to report certain transactions to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation through an online database.
Information contained in the database will only be accessible by law enforcement officers conducting investigations of scrap metal theft.
Scrap metal dealers or consumers who have additional questions about the program may call the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310.