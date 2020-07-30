Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab opposes election delay
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Thursday his office opposes President Donald Trump’s suggestion to postpone the November election and urged the Kansas delegation to Congress to do the same. Danielle Norwood has the story.
More than 300,000 Kansans received advance by mail ballots for this year’s primary elections, and the state expects there may be higher use of mail ballots for the general election.
“In Kansas, we have implemented measures to ensure the security and safety of the August and November elections,” Schwab said in a statement, adding they “respectfully ask” the Kansas delegation to not support any election delay.
“Now is not the time to act in fear but to show the world we are courageous,“ Schwab said.
The secretary of state’s office noted Kansas has allowed all registered voters to request advance by mail ballots since 1996 and said “local election officials are experienced in how to process those ballots in a timely manner.”