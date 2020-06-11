Kansas Secretary of State Wants Traditional Polling Places, Plus Mail Ballots
Kansas’ top election official argues that going in person to the polls is “a community event” for many voters, and that moving solely to mail ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic would create confusion.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab is well along in his plans to equip every polling place with two plexiglass screens for the August 4th primary election.
Schwab plans to give voters disposable stylus pens, and hand out $1 million in personal protective equipment to election workers, funded with federal coronavirus relief funds.
Schwab’s office is encouraging people who are nervous about showing up at a polling place to ask for a mail ballot.
The office says a record 75,000 already have been requested.
Kansas law prohibits voting solely by mail ballot to fill elective offices, although another law says the secretary of state can change the method of voting in emergencies when normal voting is “impossible.”