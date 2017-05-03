Kansas Secretary of State announces 9th election fraud conviction

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced Wednesday the securing of a guilty plea in the voter fraud case of Preston Glen Christensen. This is Kobach’s ninth conviction obtained since gaining the authority to prosecute voter fraud in July 2015.

“The crime is very significant, the crime of double voting,” said Kobach. “The number of cases that we’ve done up to this point, nine in less than two years, is not

a reflection of the fact that there aren’t that many cases. It’s just that we have a limited legal staff.”

The staff is limited because the office is trying to keep costs down.

“I told the Legislature that I wasn’t going to hire a platoon of attorneys to do this, that we would just do this with existing staff,” said Kobach.

“What we’ve tried to do is focus on the most egregious cases. We’ve had several defendants who double voted twice or three times, in other words, election after election. They’d get away with it once and they’d do it again, they’d get away with it a second time, they’d do it a third time. We would go after those defendants.”

The office has been selective in which cases it tries.

“We certainly haven’t gone after every case that’s been presented to us,” said Kobach.

“We’re just prosecuting consistent with the number of attorneys we have. We don’t want to spend tax dollars to hire a bunch of additional attorneys. We’re just doing what we can to go after the most egregious cases and frankly, nine’s a pretty big number in just less than two years. We will continue to prosecute these cases, especially in the area of double voting.”

Kobach noted that there are many election crimes that can be prevented by voter ID and proof of citizenship, but double voting can’t be prevented until it happens, because of the low-tech nature of voting. There isn’t a database that can tell you if someone has voted in another state. He added that he wouldn’t want such a database to exist, because it would have to be connected to the internet and the mostly low-tech nature of voting is one of the things that helps make it secure and unhackable.