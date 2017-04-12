Kansas Secretary Of State Announces First Successful Prosecution For Non-Citizen Voting, Eighth Overall

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced Wednesday the securing of a guilty plea in the voter fraud case of Victor David Garcia Bebek. Kobach’s office has had prosecutorial power over election crime since 2015.

“This is our eighth conviction that we have achieved since that time,” said Kobach. “It’s our first conviction for the crime of non-citizens voting.”

Bebek’s case is unique, as it was his attainment of citizenship that tipped the office off to the crime.

“In this particular case, the individual was a citizen of Peru,” said Kobach. “He was in the United States legally during the time that he was voting in United States elections in Kansas. He’s now a United States citizen. That illustrates one of the difficulties of detecting this crime. The problem of non-citizens voting in elections is a very serious one, both in Kansas and nationally, but in nine out of ten cases, you won’t discover it at all, or if you do discover it, it will be long after the fact.”

Kobach acknowledges that not all those who vote illegally do so on purpose.

“This is an interesting problem,” said Kobach. “You have some cases of non-citizens who vote knowing full well that what they are doing is illegal, but you have other cases of non-citizens who vote perhaps because they didn’t realize what they are doing was breaking the law. Maybe their English wasn’t very good when they read the voter application that says, I am a United States citizen and you check that box and you sign your name swearing that is true.”

Intent does not change the facts, however.

“In both instances, it’s a crime and effectively cancels out the vote of a U.S. citizen,” said Kobach. “That’s why I take it so seriously, this problem of non-citizens voting, whether they intend to do it or not.”

The ability to prosecute such cases is rare, because most election crimes have just a five year statute of limitations.