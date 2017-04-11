Kansas Secretary Of State Opposes Potential Legislation To Change Election Commissioner Appointment

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach opposes legislation that would change the way Election Commissioners are selected in the state’s four largest counties. Senator Anthony Hensley was going to bring an amendment earlier this session to a bill that would have made those commissioners appointed by their local county commissions in Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee and Wyandotte Counties. He withdrew that amendment on the promise that it would be dealt with in the 2018 session.

“My office is opposed to that legislation and I am personally opposed to it too,” said Kobach. “I think the Kansas Legislature acted wisely many years ago when they set up this structure. “They recognized that the largest counties of Kansas should be consistent in the way they run elections and have a consistent policy.”

Kobach gave an example of one case where he believes that oversight has helped Kansans.

“I made a decision when I came into office in 2011 that all of the counties in Kansas should go to a paper trail voting system, so that there would always be a paper ballot or a paper record of every vote cast,” said Kobach. “I was able to make sure that happened in the four largest counties just by ordering it to be so.”

Kobach said that he doesn’t think partisanship is a problem even in the counties where the top election official is elected themselves.

“I don’t think that’s a huge risk,” said Kobach. “You have to remember that in the 101 counties of Kansas where the County Clerk is the election officer, there really isn’t a partisan approach to running elections. I think that’s good. I think everybody who holds an elective office in Kansas that’s involved with elections realizes that this is a responsibility that has to be done in a non-partisan way.”

For information on your county’s top election official, go to the Secretary of State’s website at kssos.org.