Kansas Secretary of State reminds voters of municipal and school board date change

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is reminding voters that municipal and school board elections are not too far away.

“We’re changing the schedule now,” said Kobach. “You’re used to voting in November of even numbered years. Now, the Legislature, I think has correctly decided that, hey, lets put the local elections in the November month of odd numbered years, so everybody can just get into our habit of, hey, if it’s November, you’ve got an election.”

The hope is that this move will increase turnout.

“It’s been really, really bad in some cities,” said Kobach. “I was down in Wichita yesterday. The last big, local election they had wasn’t very big. Only 6 percent of the people turned out. Oftentimes, up in the Topeka area, you see it in the teens. We’d like to see that doubled or even tripled, maybe get into the high teens or twenties, because people associate November with voting in an election. I’m hopeful that lots of people will turn out in the next week or two.”

Advance voting is already underway.

“Put on your calendar November 7,” said Kobach. “Or, you can just go down to the county election office and vote early. We’re already in that twenty day window before the election.”

To find out where your local election office is, call your county clerk in all but the state’s four largest counties, or your election commissioner in Shawnee, Douglas, Johnson and Sedgwick County.