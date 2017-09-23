WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


86°F
Clear
Feels Like 90°
Winds South 12 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear90°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear89°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Thunderstorm68°
54°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear71°
53°

Kansas Secretary of State says Kansas systems not targeted in 2016

by on September 23, 2017 at 10:22 AM (2 hours ago)

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says federal officials have told his office that the state’s election systems were not targeted by hackers last year.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified officials in 21 states that hackers targeted their systems. The systems were not breached in most cases.

Kobach said Friday that in other states, hackers scanned voter registration systems hoping to do a superficial probe of them. He said Kansas has extra security that may have discouraged such an attempt.

He also said there is no indication that vote-tabulation systems were targeted. He said tabulation in Kansas is “very secure” because officials typically call in or email results and there is no internet uploading of results.

Kobach is vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.